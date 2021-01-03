Marion High School Class of 1987 Alumni makes holiday donation

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion High School Class of 1987 Alumni is doing their part to make a difference during the holiday season. The group spent time over the past weeks donating gifts thanks to donations of class members and raising nearly $1000 dollars to aid families.

The Class of ’87 Alumni is a group of graduates who have aligned themselves with supporting the community. The group is led by Kevin Bellamy (President), Kathy Coley (Vice President), Sharon Brock Easterling (Secretary), Julie Davis Graves (Financial Secretary), Regina Bethea Scott (Assistant Financial Secretary/Scholarship Liaison), and Jada Moody Davis (Treasurer). The group meets monthly and has the commitment of a few extraordinary members to make a demonstrative change in the lives of students and citizens.

“We want to give back to the community we came from and provide an opportunity to kids that many of us didn’t have,” Brock said. “This is being realized through a couple of initiatives: The Christmas Outreach for a deserving family and another new initiative, a class scholarship.”

The 1987 Alumni members have created the COMMUNITY ACTIVISM RE-INVESTING IN EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP (C.A.R.E.S). The scholarship was established by members to help support aspiring seniors in achieving their college dreams.

For more information email sharon@docbytes.org.