Marion’s Favor named DSS Employee of the Month
Andrea James Favor of Marion is the Department of Social Services Employee of the Month.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

MARION, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services’ Employee of the Month Program announced last week the recognition of Pee Dee Region Director Andrea James-Favor being named an Employee of the Month.

“I was shocked, grateful and humbled by the nomination,” she said.

A typical day for Marion native includes overseeing the day-to-day operations of 13 DSS Offices including Marion, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Sumter, Darlington, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Williamsburg, Lee, Georgetown and Clarendon Counties as well as the Pee Dee Adoptions office.

“Ms. James-Favor’s transition into her role as a Regional Director has seemed very seamless to her and her staff,” her nomination ssaid. “She came into her role very energetic and has continued this enthusiasm to improve practice for her region.”

Offcials said they appreciated her hands on approach, being very approachable and taking care of workers.

Staff selected as part of the Employee of the Month Program are awarded lunch with the State Director along with other honorees and a dedicated parking space.

