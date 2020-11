MARIONS, S.C. – More than 300 Thanksgiving meals were delivered by Rep. Lucas Atkinson, Robert E. Lee Law Firm’s manager Pamela J. Jordan along with Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace and deputies.

Organizers said the meals prepared by Helping Hands of the Pee Dee are part of a team effort three years running.

The deliveries were made with the help of the local housing authority. The food deliveries included local law enforcement.