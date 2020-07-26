MARION, S.C. – Volunteers with the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church food pantry organized a drive-thru service to for residents to pick-up food boxes on Friday.
Organizer Wanda Legette said the group distributed 240 boxes. Volunteers practiced social distancing, dressed in mask and gloves in an effort to provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 30 boxes were also delivered to homes.
Rev. George Washington said the church wanted to do something for the community.
“This pandemic hit and we realized people were struggling,” Washington said. “We reached out and saw what we could do and came up with this.”
Rev. Washington said the church wants to continue the distributions in the near future.
