Mullins-based security business ready to take on responsibilities
Lorenza Brown launched Smith & Brown Security Agency based in Mullins back in 2018. The agency provides private security and property coverage.

MULLINS, S.C. – Smith & Brown Security Agency based in Mullins is looking to take on more of a role providing protection. Owner Lorenza Brown said he sees a growing need for security.

“We started in 2018,” he said. “We were doing things like working at nightclubs but now it’s mostly businesses and COVID-19 test sites.”

Brown said the agency provides private security, serving notices and property coverage.

“Where there is a need for protection we want to be right there,” he said. “I’ve done protection for businesses, churches and one particular job is protecting a hotel construction site.”

Brown said his background as a former fire fighter and police officer got him to specialize in security and he is also currently an emergency medical technician.

“A lot of my family was also in law enforcement,” he said. “My father was one of the first black police officers in Latta and my brother is a retired officer at Francis Marion University. I just wanted to stay in that field.”

Brown said he hopes business improves despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Business did go down but it’s starting to pick up again,” he said. “I always wanted my own business and I figured this would be a field I’m good at. I think I made a good choice.”

Brown said the agency provides armed and unarmed security along with uniform or plain clothes staff. He also provides training as an instructor. Brown said the agency currently has five employees.

For more information contact 843-409-5811 or 843-624-4614.

