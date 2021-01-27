Mullins-based security business ready to take on responsibilities

MULLINS, S.C. – Smith & Brown Security Agency based in Mullins is looking to take on more of a role providing protection. Owner Lorenza Brown said he sees a growing need for security.

“We started in 2018,” he said. “We were doing things like working at nightclubs but now it’s mostly businesses and COVID-19 test sites.”

Brown said the agency provides private security, serving notices and property coverage.

“Where there is a need for protection we want to be right there,” he said. “I’ve done protection for businesses, churches and one particular job is protecting a hotel construction site.”

Brown said his background as a former fire fighter and police officer got him to specialize in security and he is also currently an emergency medical technician.

“A lot of my family was also in law enforcement,” he said. “My father was one of the first black police officers in Latta and my brother is a retired officer at Francis Marion University. I just wanted to stay in that field.”

Brown said he hopes business improves despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.