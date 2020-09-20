Mullins Police Department receive masks

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Police Department received a generous donation to help protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kellie R. Williams of the M-WAM Benevolence Foundation presented 25 personalized face mask to the department last week.
“We are building a relationship with the department in efforts to bridge the community and law enforcement,” Williams said. “Our goal is work together in a positive way.”
Williams said it’s only the beginning. The masks were by Kadere Wraps LLC.
