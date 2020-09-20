 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mullins Police Department receive masks
0 comments

Mullins Police Department receive masks

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Police Department received a generous donation to help protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kellie R. Williams of the M-WAM Benevolence Foundation presented 25 personalized face mask to the department last week.

“We are building a relationship with the department in efforts to bridge the community and law enforcement,” Williams said. “Our goal is work together in a positive way.”

Williams said it’s only the beginning. The masks were by Kadere Wraps LLC.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert