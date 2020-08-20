O'Kelly joins MUSC Health Marion

FLORENCE, S.C. -- MUSC Health Marion Medical Center is happy to announce J. Kevin O’Kelly, M.D. is now offering urology services to the surrounding area. He brings more than 27 years practicing urology, including 22 years of private practice at Low Country Urology in Florence.
O’Kelly earned his medical degree from the University of South Florida and served as Chief Resident at Tampa General Hospital. At MUSC Health – Urology – Marion Medical Park, he specializes in treatment and diagnosis of urological conditions.
The latest techniques and minimally invasive procedures and technology are used in the treatment of a full range of conditions including, but not limited to: adult and pediatric urology, prostate disease, kidney and bladder cancers; kidney stone disease; voiding dysfunction infertility and erectile dysfunction.
O’Kelly looks forward to continuing to serve his current patients and is also accepting new patients. For an appointment, call 843-431-2140 or visit MUSChealth.org/marion.
