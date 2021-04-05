SC State 1890 Extension Pee Dee Hosts Read Across America in Marion County

Mullins, S.C. - National Read Across America Day was celebrated last month on the birthday of children’s author, Dr. Seuss. The annual event is part of Read Across America, an youth literacy initiative developed by the National Education Association. The SC State University 1890 Extension Pee Dee Region partnered North Mullins Primary to host Read Across America.

As part of its celebration, the regional office held interactive virtual sessions in which 4-H Youth Development Agent Kinda McInnis read, “I Can Read with my Eyes Shut.”

The student participants, who are in Pre-K through second grade, each received a complimentary copy of the selected text and a stovepipe hat, similar to the kind worn by Cat in Hat.

Students at North Mullins Primary School participated in Read Across America with SC State 1890 Research & Extension Pee Dee Region and 4-H Youth Development Agent, Kinda McInnis

“Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading,” McInnis said. “I enjoyed my virtual visits to each classroom, as it gave me the opportunity to further encourage young scholars at North Mullins Primary to develop strong literacy skills.”