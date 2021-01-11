 Skip to main content
SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Marion County
MARION, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shots fired report involving a Marion County Sheriff's deputy. 

The law enforcement division announced the investigation Monday afternoon. 

The incident in which shots were fired occurred on Sunday evening. The deputy was responding to a domestic call for service when a confrontation between the deputy and a man took place.

The man was shot during the incident and was taken to the hospital.

The deputy involved was not injured.

No other injuries have been reported.

The law enforcement division conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident.

When requested to investigate such a shooting, the division’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances.

Investigators will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, the division will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed.

Information gathered in the investigation will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

The incident in Marion County was the second officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

