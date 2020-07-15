MARION, S.C. — Trinity Behavioral Care wants to inform and educate our communities about “The Impact of Opioids” and hosting a special webinar today at 6 p.m. Participants will receive a voucher to pick up free school supplies and backpack.
The guest speaker is Andre Norman.
To register in advance for the meeting visit:
Trinity and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are also partnering for the Poppin Pills Pop Dreams Drive-thru event outside the Marion County Administration Building on July 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors will be given free Deterra packets to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications and Narcan nasal spray to respond to opioid overdose.
For more information contact Executive Director Donny Brock at 843-845-1061.
