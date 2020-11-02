Victory Sports Camp donates to Marion County School District

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion County Victory Sports Camp Committee provided a generous donation to five schools in the Marion County School District.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the organization was not able to hold its annual summer camp in the Mullins and Britton’s Neck area.

The Victory Sports summer camp provides children lessons in sports during their morning hours and bible studies in the afternoon. Understanding the need at the schools that serve the age range of the students the organization would have served, the Committee chose to donate money to the schools to be used to help with supplies or any other area where there is a need that could benefit the students.

“It was very disappointing not to be able to hold summer camp this past year,” Rev. Robbie Baxley, Senior Pastor of the Mullins First Baptist Church and member of the committee said “But as an organization, we still felt compelled to extend some support to the students we would have served.”

Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea thanked the committee.

“We are thankful of how our community through organizations such as the Marion County Victory Sports Camp has stepped up to respond to the needs of our students,” Bethea said.

Checks were presented to Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea and the Principals of Easterling Primary School (Mykea Jordan), North Mullins Primary School (Sharron Crowner), Marion Intermediate School (Dr. Mark Bunch), McCormick Elementary School (Thomas Drew) and Creek Bridge STEM Academy (Stacy Wilbanks).