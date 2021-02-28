Big 3Q pushes Dillon Christian past rival PDA, into SCISA 2A title game

SUMTER, S.C. — For the first time in program history, Dillon Christian School will play for the SCISA 2A boys’ state championship.
Thanks to a strong third quarter in Thursday’s semifinal matchup against Pee Dee Academy, the Warriors (21-3) pulled away for a 65-56 victory at the Sumter Civic Center.
Now they’ll face defending state champion Spartanburg Christian on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. for the title.
It was just the second time the Region 3-2A rivals clashed this season. The Warriors won the first contest 63-60 in overtime.
“Any time you’ve got a rivalry game, you know the emotions are going to be running high,” DCS coach Bo Stone said. “You know that it’s going to be very intense. We felt like our depth was going to be the key tonight and it was. We got down early but we stuck with our game plan and we kept pushing tempo and kept trying to drive it right at them.
“We knew if we could do that we could get into their legs a little bit and cause them to miss some shots later on in the game, and we saw that happen.”
The Warriors outscored Pee Dee 19-8 in the decisive third stanza to turn what was a two-point game at the break into a 13-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter. DCS increased its lead all the way to 57-39 at one point in the fourth before the Golden Eagles (13-3) made things a little closer down the stretch.
“We switched and put Cam Sweat on (Hudson) Spivey midway through the first quarter,” Stone said. “I thought that was a big key to the game. Cam played a tremendous defensive game and made him work for everything he got and forced him into a lot of uncharacteristic turnovers.”
Spivey led all scorers with 20 points for Pee Dee, but the Warriors were able to limit the damage, especially in the third quarter.
“Coming out of the half, we just seemed a little flat,” PDA coach Kyle Drew said. “We let them get in their sets — what they wanted to do. They hit a couple threes coming out, we had a couple turnovers … It just kind of spiraled out of there. Once we got (in) that deficit, we never could close the gap back.”
Dillon Christian was able to climb out of an early hole and take a two-point into the break. The Warriors were bolstered by four players in double figures, led by Adam Norman with 14 points.
Norman had six points in the opening stanza and added eight in the decisive third, including a pair of 3-pointers. DCS hit six shots from downtown in the game, including two by Greyson Singletary who finished with 12.
Dillon Christian will likely be without Norman for the championship game, however. He was assessed two technical fouls and had to leave the game in the fourth. Under SCISA rules, said player also must serve a suspension for the following game.
Colby Thorndyke had 13 points for Dillon Christian and Weston Glassgow added 11.
Caleb Oakley finished with 14 points in his final game for Pee Dee and Cameron Weston added 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
PDA 17 10 8 21 – 56
DCS 14 15 19 17 – 65
PEE DEE ACADEMY (56)
Hudson Spivey 20, Caleb Oakley 14, Cameron Weston 12, Singletary 4, Caulder 3, Elvington 3.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (65)
Adam Norman 14, Colby Thorndyke 13, Greyson Singletary 12, Weston Glassgow 11, Sweat 6, Brewington 4, McCormick 1.
Pee Dee Academy 49
Oakbrook Prep 34
SUMTER, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 26 points in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs at Wilson Hall.
Teammate Cameron Weston added 14 points.
The Golden Eagles outscored Oakbrook Prep 35-22 in the second half after leading 14-12 at the break.