MARION S.C. — Deon Elmore'S TD run was the difference for the Jaguars.

Hakeem Barr passed for 153 yards and rushed for 105 more and two touchdowns. Teammate C.J. Fulton had 148 yards receiving and two touchdowns of his own.

The Jaguars improved to 2-0, 2-0 Region 7-2A and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion fall to 1-1, 1-1 Region 7-2A and will host Latta at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16.