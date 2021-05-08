Marion baseball prepares for playoffs in regular season finale against Loris

Marion’s Qualiek Crawford slides to third base during game action against Loris on May 5, 2021.
Qualiek Crawford (1) hits a RBI double for Marion during the Swamp Foxes home finale against Loris on Mayor 5, 2021. Crawford heads into Saturday’s Class 2A playoff with a team leading .462 batting average.
Marion’s Tre Johnson tossed 28 strikeouts on the season.
Marion’s K.J. Hughes (9) drives in a pair of runs during game action against Loris on May 5, 2021.
Gabriel Cusack (10) scores a run for Marion during game action against Loris on May 5, 2021.
Marion’s Don Britt (2) led the team with a .514 on-base-percentage.
K.J. Hughes (9) pitches from the mound for Marion during game action against Loris on May 5, 2021.
KyHiem Bethea (16) bats for Marion during game action against Loris on May 5, 2021.
Staff Reports
MARION, S.C. – The Marion Swamp Foxes baseball team lost 3-0 in a series against Loris last week. However, the team ends the regular season with a competitive second place finish in the region and spot in the playoffs.
Marion managed to take a 5-4 lead into the fifth inning Wednesday night at Fox Field.
Loris responded late to win 12-6. Marion traveled for a double header in Loris. They suffered a rough start losing 10-0, giving up 12 hits and only managing three. Marion battled Loris to extra-innings in the second game, losing on a walk-off single.
The Swamp Foxes head into Saturday’s Class 2A playoff game led by senior Qualiek Crawford's team leading .462 batting average, Don Britt's OBP of .514 and 28 strikeouts from the arm of Tre Johnson.
