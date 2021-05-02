 Skip to main content
Marion baseball sweeps rival Mullins
MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes baseball swept rival Mullins for a pair of wins last week.

Marion’s Tre Johnson went 2-for-4 and three RBI in a 15-4 win at home. Don Britt went 2-for-2 with an RBI along with Qualiek Crawford driving in a pair of runs.

Pitcher Jocoby Sims earned the win on the mound with seven strike-outs.

Marion set a record for stolen bases in their road game at Mullins, winning 30-0 in three innings.

Marion’s Gabe Cusack went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI while Sims went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

Johnson tossed eight strikeouts in the game.

Britt had eight steals to lead the team.

