 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion basketball to host Wilson in Dec. 1 season opener
0 comments

Marion basketball to host Wilson in Dec. 1 season opener

{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, S.C. -- It’s going to be a showdown to tip-off the 2020-21 high school basketball season as Marion High School hosts Wilson High School on Dec. 1.

The Class 2A lower state defending champion Lady Swamp Foxes along with Coach of the Year Crasten Davis will battle the Lady Tigers featuring a pair of for Marion basketball players in guards Kayla Washington and Arriyona Rogers. Marion is led by seniors Mariah Moody, Kimmie Barnes and All State forward Tonaja Lester.

The game also marks the return of Mullins native and Wilson girls coach Jessica Gerald in her visit to Marion County. The two teams will meet again at Wilson on Dec. 4.

The Mullins Auctioneers will be traveling to Conway on Dec. 1 for their season opener. Mullins will host Hemingway at home on Dec. 4.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Pee Dee Academy football’s season ends at Hilton Head Academy

HILTON HEAD, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s football season was a successful one as they finished 8-2 and advanced to the state semi-final for the fifth consecutive year.

However, that season came to a screeching halt last Friday night at Hilton Head. In the dark, muddy field, the Golden Eagles fell 63-14.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert