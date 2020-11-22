Marion basketball to host Wilson in Dec. 1 season opener

MARION, S.C. -- It’s going to be a showdown to tip-off the 2020-21 high school basketball season as Marion High School hosts Wilson High School on Dec. 1.

The Class 2A lower state defending champion Lady Swamp Foxes along with Coach of the Year Crasten Davis will battle the Lady Tigers featuring a pair of for Marion basketball players in guards Kayla Washington and Arriyona Rogers. Marion is led by seniors Mariah Moody, Kimmie Barnes and All State forward Tonaja Lester.

The game also marks the return of Mullins native and Wilson girls coach Jessica Gerald in her visit to Marion County. The two teams will meet again at Wilson on Dec. 4.

The Mullins Auctioneers will be traveling to Conway on Dec. 1 for their season opener. Mullins will host Hemingway at home on Dec. 4.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.