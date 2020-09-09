Marion, Mullins football teams return to practice this week

MARION, S.C. -- Marion County varsity football teams get the green light to begin organized practices Sept.8.

Director of Operations Leon Sturkey confirmed teams will return to practice.

“We’re really just following the same guidelines that the South Carolina High School League put out,” he said. “They’re going to have on masks.”

Marion County had suspended athletic summer conditioning back on July 1, nearly two weeks into summer conditioning workouts beginning across the country for all sports.

Marion High School football coach Randall State said his team returns to the field today around 4 p.m.

“We will practice after regular school hours,” State said. “We’re going stay safe and abide by the rules and get out there and go to work. We’re so far behind that we have to catch-up but guys got the mindset already to come here safe and ready to play.

Coach John Williams and the Mullins Auctioneers will also hold their first practices today.

SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said last week everything is on track to begin every athletic season, including football.

