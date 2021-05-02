Marion softball clinches playoff spot following wins over rival Mullins

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Lady Swamp Foxes clinched a spot in the Class 2A state playoffs last week.

Marion’s Olivia Collins pitched a three inning, no-hitter and struck out eight in a 23-0 win at rival Mullins.

Teammate Sheteria Bethea went 4-for-4 with three doubles, a home run, and five RBI.

The Lady Swamp Foxes followed up with a 17-0 win at home Friday.

Marion’s Kylie Johnson went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI. Bethea went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBI. Hallie Lebiedz also added a homer while Anna Grace Page batted 2-fo-2 and Carson Cribb went 1-for- 2 with an RBI.

Eighth grader Ava Gainey pitched a no-hitter to earn the win.

Marion coach Sarah Singleton said Johnson and Cribb are the only two seniors on the team. Carson is in the top of her class of Marion High and has dedicated five years to the varsity team. Johnson is an early graduate of SC Virtual Charter School and has played three seasons with the Lady Swamp Foxes.

“They have led Marion well with their hard work, dedication, and determination,” Singleton said.

Singleton’s young team helps Marion reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018.