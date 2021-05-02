Marion softball clinches playoff spot following wins over rival Mullins

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Lady Swamp Foxes clinched a spot in the Class 2A state playoffs last week.
Marion’s Olivia Collins pitched a three inning, no-hitter and struck out eight in a 23-0 win at rival Mullins.
Teammate Sheteria Bethea went 4-for-4 with three doubles, a home run, and five RBI.
The Lady Swamp Foxes followed up with a 17-0 win at home Friday.
Marion’s Kylie Johnson went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI. Bethea went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBI. Hallie Lebiedz also added a homer while Anna Grace Page batted 2-fo-2 and Carson Cribb went 1-for- 2 with an RBI.
Eighth grader Ava Gainey pitched a no-hitter to earn the win.
Marion coach Sarah Singleton said Johnson and Cribb are the only two seniors on the team. Carson is in the top of her class of Marion High and has dedicated five years to the varsity team. Johnson is an early graduate of SC Virtual Charter School and has played three seasons with the Lady Swamp Foxes.
“They have led Marion well with their hard work, dedication, and determination,” Singleton said.
Singleton’s young team helps Marion reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
“We are taking a predominately JV aged team to a varsity playoff,” she said. “I’m super proud of this young team, the drive, the fight, and the progress they are making together. I told the team after the Andrews game in week one I honestly didn’t think this year would be a year. I knew I had talented athletes coming up in the program but didn’t think it would be this year that we would reach the goal of playoffs. But I do know this year is just the beginning for us.”
Mullins Lady Auctioneers coach Brooke Kirkland has no seniors on a team loaded with freshmen and eighth graders.
“We entered this season knowing that it was going to be an uphill battle,” she said. “Over half of our players are freshman or younger, entering the program with little to no experience playing competitive softball. We’re teaching basic fundamentals such as how to hold a bat and how to throw a softball, then asking them to compete at a varsity level in a region loaded with talent, and they do it.”
Kirkland said the team shows up daily eager to learn.
“While many people just look at the wins and losses, I’m grateful that I get to be around these athletes every day to see them buy in and commitment that they have made. Not only are they working hard on the field but in the classroom as well.”
Kirkland said she and her father “Coach Pops” are thankful for the opportunity to lead the group.
“The culture is shifting with Mullins softball and they’re committed to the process of raising the bar and meeting high expectations that have been placed on them,” she said.
Marion will prepare for the postseason with pair of home games Monday and Thursday against Conway and Loris. The Lady Swamp Foxes will travel to Conway on May 11 and host Dillon on May 13.
Mullins Lady Auctioneers Roster:
Hannah Hewitt
Shanya McCormick
Sayanna Baker
Natalie Gagliardi
Janae Gerald
Eva Collins
Elliana Gasque
Tori Ann Miller
Charlene Bullock
Hannah Collins
Marion Lady Swamp Foxes Roster:
Carson Cribb
Kylie Johnson
JaShaya Page
Ava Gainey
Hillary Chapman
Olivia Collins
Alexis Ammons
Maliyah Williams
Anna Grace Page
Sheteria Bethea
Kaylee Beckstrand
Saniyah Howard
Samantha Love
Halie Lebiedz