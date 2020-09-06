Marion Swamp Foxes football presented new facemasks

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Swamp Foxes football team were presented with 70 new facemasks last week.

Attorney Robert E. Lee donated the masks, featuring the Swamp Foxes’ logo.

Marion started practice Tuesday and are putting the new items to use. Coach Randall State said it was a pleasure to be presented the new items for the team.

“Buie and his family try and find everything and helps,” State said. “It’s just a blessing. We will definitely put the masks to use.”

Marion senior wide receiver Tyler Buie said it was great thanked Lee for the donation.

“I was at the field yesterday practicing by myself,” Buie said. “I can’t wait.”

Buie has played all four years of high school on the Swamp Foxes varsity squad and said he looks forward to starting the season this month.

