You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion youth softball finishes third in World Series
0 comments

Marion youth softball finishes third in World Series

Only $5 for 5 months

MARION, S.C. – A pair of youth softball all-star teams representing the Marion Recreation Department enjoyed a deep run in the 2020 Dixie Youth Softball World Series in Oxford, Ala.

Marion’s 12-year old girls finished in third place competing in the four-day tournament.

Only nine players were on the 15-year old team that was the youngest in the event.

Coach Waugh said the team was up for the challenge.

“We had the youngest Belles team in Alabama,” he said. “We competed very well and also we were missing few players who were unable to make the trip.”

Waugh said the Marion squad was eventually eliminated by the runner-up winners from Tennessee.

Head Coach Jakara Hyman’s Marion 12-year old squad had two opportunities to reach the championship game, holding leads in the last inning. They lost to the eventual championship team from Florida but were awarded the Best Sportsmanship trophy.

“Even though our girls didn’t finish out how we could’ve I can say I’m still proud because they gave the other team a good run until the last inning,” Hyman said. “These girls have so much talent and once they realize just how much they have, Marion will be one hard team to beat.”

Hyman said as long as her players learn from this experience, she knows the job was done.

Marion Ponytails Roster:

Kennedi Jenkins

Kristin Shaw

Kaleigh Blackmon

Kendall Romesburg

Macey Rowell

Sheteira Bethea

Payten Sawyer

Amiyah Waiters

Nevaeh Shaw

Ayoni Malloy

Maliyah Williams

Head Coach Jakara Hyman

Assistant Coaches Jonathan Waiters and Christopher Shaw

Marion Belles Roster:

Kaylee Beckstrand

Hillary Chapman

Kendall Elliott

Payton Floyd

Ava Gainey

Emmie Gainey

Saniyah Howard

Samantha Love

Anna Grace Page

Ja’Shaya Page

Head Coach Darryl Waugh Jr.

Assistant Coaches Dave Elliott and Wendy Waugh.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular