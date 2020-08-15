Marion youth softball finishes third in World Series

MARION, S.C. – A pair of youth softball all-star teams representing the Marion Recreation Department enjoyed a deep run in the 2020 Dixie Youth Softball World Series in Oxford, Ala.

Marion’s 12-year old girls finished in third place competing in the four-day tournament.

Only nine players were on the 15-year old team that was the youngest in the event.

Coach Waugh said the team was up for the challenge.

“We had the youngest Belles team in Alabama,” he said. “We competed very well and also we were missing few players who were unable to make the trip.”

Waugh said the Marion squad was eventually eliminated by the runner-up winners from Tennessee.

Head Coach Jakara Hyman’s Marion 12-year old squad had two opportunities to reach the championship game, holding leads in the last inning. They lost to the eventual championship team from Florida but were awarded the Best Sportsmanship trophy.

“Even though our girls didn’t finish out how we could’ve I can say I’m still proud because they gave the other team a good run until the last inning,” Hyman said. “These girls have so much talent and once they realize just how much they have, Marion will be one hard team to beat.”