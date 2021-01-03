Mullins junior varsity teams hits courts against Conway

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers junior varsity basketball team split a pair of games against Conway to tip-off their season.

Qua’Mear Gaylord, Tyshawnta Davis and Amir Grant fueled a solid first half in the opening game at Mullins. The Auctioneers held a 27-24 lead heading into the final quarter and cruised to a 44-37 win with ball movement leading to easy buckets. Gaylords pull up trey in transition was the finishing touch on the win.

Things were much different on the road in Conway as the Auctioneers found points hard to come by despite a productive all-around game from Syree Livingtson. Conway responded with a win of their at home by a score of 21-13.

Mullins JV Boys Roster:

Amir Grant

Tyshawnta Davis

Qua’Mear Gaylord

Syree Livingston

J.J. Davis

Kamori Stackhouse

Taemore Owens

Joseph Jones

Jadavius Brown

