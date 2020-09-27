 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mullins volleyball opens season against rival Marion
0 comments

Mullins volleyball opens season against rival Marion

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Lady Auctioneers volleyball hosted rival Marion in their season opener last week. The Lady Swamp Foxes swept Mullins in game action 3-0.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Mullins football practice
Sports

Mullins football practice

The Mullins Auctioneers football team had their full compliment of players hit the field for practices last week. Mullins prepares for the upcoming season with a region showdown against Andrews on Oct. 2.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert