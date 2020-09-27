Mullins volleyball opens season against rival Marion

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Lady Auctioneers volleyball hosted rival Marion in their season opener last week. The Lady Swamp Foxes swept Mullins in game action 3-0.
