Pee Dee Academy cruises 35-7 over Williamsburg
Pee Dee Academy cruises 35-7 over Williamsburg

MULLINS, S.C. – For the first time in 25 years, the Golden Eagles of Pee Dee Academy have opened the season 6-0. Their latest conquest was a 35-7 victory over Williamsburg at home Friday.

Golden Eagles quarterback Hudosn Spivey passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Caleb Oakley caught seven passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for another score.

Pee Dee got two quick scores before the end of the first quarter. Spivey found his favorite target, Oakley, open on the left side for the first score with just over five minutes to play in the opening frame.

Then, after a quick three and out, a Stallions punt found the back of a lineman and was recovered at the 18.

Coleby Sinclair was quick to make them pay, running in for six more and a 14-0 advantage.

Colton Caulder intercepted a tipped pass and Oakley found the end zone again in the second. This time, the score came from four yards out on a direct snap to the senior. It was 21 to 0 at halftime.

Williamsburg showed signs of life to open the third as Tre Price returned the second half kick-off 82 yards for a touchdown.

The Golden Eagles defense remained solid the rest of the game as Kaiden Shafer registered a sack, Jacob Rouse Got into the backfield for a tackle for loss, and Ryan Forney led the attack with 10 total tackles.

Two more passing scores put the game away and finished out the big conference win.

Sinclair rushed 14 times for 79 total yards and a score.

Spivey finished the night passing, completing 15-of-22 passes.

Now 6-0 for the fourth time in school history and 2-0 in conference play, Pee Dee will go on the road to Spartanburg Christian this Friday for another region matchup.

