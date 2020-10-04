Pee Dee Academy cruises 35-7 over Williamsburg

MULLINS, S.C. – For the first time in 25 years, the Golden Eagles of Pee Dee Academy have opened the season 6-0. Their latest conquest was a 35-7 victory over Williamsburg at home Friday.

Golden Eagles quarterback Hudosn Spivey passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Caleb Oakley caught seven passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for another score.

Pee Dee got two quick scores before the end of the first quarter. Spivey found his favorite target, Oakley, open on the left side for the first score with just over five minutes to play in the opening frame.

Then, after a quick three and out, a Stallions punt found the back of a lineman and was recovered at the 18.

Coleby Sinclair was quick to make them pay, running in for six more and a 14-0 advantage.

Colton Caulder intercepted a tipped pass and Oakley found the end zone again in the second. This time, the score came from four yards out on a direct snap to the senior. It was 21 to 0 at halftime.

Williamsburg showed signs of life to open the third as Tre Price returned the second half kick-off 82 yards for a touchdown.