Pee Dee Academy football improves to 4-0

MULLINS, S.C. – The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles cruised to a 24-8 win over Lee Academy last week with the game called with 1:23 left in the third quarter due to lightning.
Pee Dee Academy’s Caleb Oakley had 112 yards receiving and two touchdowns and also rushed for 91 yards and a score to help the team improve to 4-0 on the season.
Teammate Hudson Spivey passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, Gabe Estes had nine tackles for the Golden Eagles.
It was wet, intense and hard-hitting in poor weather conditions. A fumble on the second play was recovered by Ryan Forney. Then, Gabe Estes also fell on a slippery pigskin. With yards very hard to come by, Oakley finally broke through for a 76 yard scamper and six points at the 2:33 mark of the opening quarter. That would be the only scoring as the teams went through the second quarter.
Spivey hit Oakley for a 20 yard score to double the lead in the second quarter.
As the half was nearing the final two minutes, the Golden Eagles got the ball back deep in their own territory. Facing third and 10 and a possible punting situation, Spivey found Coleby Sinclair, who turned a short pass into a 56 yard gain.
Sinclair would finish the drive by going six yards, then five, then another five into the end zone with 24 seconds to play in the half.
PDA received the opening kick-off of the second half and it took 21 seconds for them to get it into the end zone again. Oakley broke five tackles on a 61 yard reception that went the distance. It gave the Golden Eagles their second touchdown in 45 seconds of playing time and a 24-0 lead.
Lee finally managed to get on the scoreboard with a special teams touchdown to get within 24-8.
Estes and Forney led the defense with nine and seven tackles respectively.
Pee Dee Academy will host Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!