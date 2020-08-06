Pee Dee Academy football practices kick-off

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Jonathan King and the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles returned to the field for the first week of practices.

“We’re doing pretty good,” King said. “When they’re all here we got 45 players.”

King said it appears his team will get in some practice time before the season opener at Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach on Aug. 28 then at home against Florence Christian on Sept. 4.

The South Carolina Independent School Association will follow its usual three-phase plan when it comes to using equipment, starting with helmets only then helmets and shoulder pads on Aug. 10 followed by full-pads on Aug. 17.