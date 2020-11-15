Pee Dee Academy football’s season ends at Hilton Head Academy

HILTON HEAD, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s football season was a successful one as they finished 8-2 and advanced to the state semi-final for the fifth consecutive year.
However, that season came to a screeching halt last Friday night at Hilton Head. In the dark, muddy field, the Golden Eagles fell 63-14.
The Golden Eagles were forced to punt on the first possession. The short kick left HHCA with prime field position and they were quick to punch it in to go ahead 7-0.
Hudson Spivey drove PDA down the field quickly, but facing fourth and goal from the seven, a turnover was turned into another Eagles touchdown and a 14-0 advantage.
Once the avalanche started, it was difficult to control. Even when the Golden Eagles forced a turnover, Hilton Head got it right back and scored.
A sideline grab in the back of the end zone on the last offensive play of the half made it 35-0 home team.
To the coaches and players credit for PDA, they came out fighting in the third.
The defense forced their first punt of the night and Spivey soon found Colton Caulder on the left side for a 15 yard score.
The Golden Eagles got the ball again and this time, Spivey hooked up with senior record holding receiver Caleb Oakley for a 54-yard touchdown. The sophomore quarterback threw a jump ball to the right side. Oakley came down with the pigskin and the safety for Hilton Head came down with mud stains on his uniform, leaving the senior with smooth sailing and a walk in for six points.
PDA had seemed to grab momentum, but HHCA was quick to take it back. A l fast score put the lead back at four touchdowns and the Eagles flew away from there for the win.
Spivey finished the night with 15 completions for 151 yards and two scores.
Oakley had 11 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Coleby Sinclair ran 23 times for 117 yards on the ground.
Ryan Forney led the defense with seven tackles and Gabe Estes punted three times for an average of 40 yards per boot, with a long of 49 yards.
