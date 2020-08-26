Pee Dee Academy football team adds depth for another playoff run

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Jonathan King and the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles were excited to get their first week in full-pads as they prepare for the upcoming 2020 season. The squad is 17-5 in the past two seasons and returns more than a few experienced players to make another playoff run.

“When you put the pads on the first day everybody likes to hit,” King said. “They get excited about hitting and that’s football. It raises the intensity level up a notch.”

King said the difference in this year’s team is losing a lot of good leadership.

“We have to have some young guys step-up but as far as difference goes we have a lot more depth returning,” he said. “I think we have the ability to have more people to plug-in and play, which will be a big thing for us.”

King said the team also features along more size on the offensive line. Leading up to the season opener, King said he wants to improve consistency but feels the team’s edge will be its conditioning.

“I feel like we are going to be tough, strong and physical and really rise up to the challenge,” he said.

OFFENSE

Sophomore quarterback Hudson Spivey returns as a starter.