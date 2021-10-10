Pee Dee Academy rebounds defeating Spartanburg Christian 49-13

MULLINS. S.C. − Hudson Spivey threw for three touchdowns and Coleby Sinclair ran for two scores as Pee Dee Academy improved rebounded from last week’s road loss at Williamsburg Academy with 49-13 win over Spartanburg Christian.

Landyn Tyler had two TD receptions for the Golden Eagles and Dylan Carter collected two interceptions.

The football week didn’t go well for Spartanburg. First, the game was moved from Friday to Thursday due to weather threat. The bus got backed up on the bridge because of an accident and the game started an hour late, then came the points from the Golden Eagles.

It took a couple of positions, but the birthday boy Sinclair got the scoring started by hauling in a 22-yard pass at 6:28 mark in the first quarter.

He added a 4-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the quarter to make it 14-0 PDA.

The Golden Eagles put their foot on the gas in the second quarter to put the game away.

Spivey threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyler in the frame. Sinclair and Luke Carter scored on the ground to make it 42-0 at halftime.

The scoring fireworks completed in the fourth quarter, courtesy of Rivers Estes.