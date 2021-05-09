Pee Dee Academy softball advances to state championship series

SUMTER, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy defeated Orangeburg Prep 12-0 in five innings at the SCISA 2A state tournament at Patriot Park.

The Lady Golden Eagles also earned a 17-0 win in three innings against Spartanburg Christian followed by a win over Carolina Academy 1-0.

Pee Dee Academy’s Jordan Perritt and Lizzie McCaskill each had two home runs in the SCISA 2A state tournament at Patriot Park.

Teammate Lauren Hasbrouck hit a grand slam.

Pee Dee Academy hosts Colleton Prep Academy Monday in the state championship series.