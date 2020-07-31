Perkins named President of South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Board

MARION, S.C. -- Marion’s Tim Perkins was elected President of South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Board last week. The longtime coach and former athletic director is serving his 10th year on the board.
Perkins has been first and second-vice president.
The mission is to promote, protect, and teach the student athletes of South Carolina through effective leadership and professional development of coaches.
Perkins also serves on the South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association Board.
He retired after 33 years serving as an assistant coach on the Swamp Foxes football team. The Marion native coached several teams along with being the Marion County School District transportation supervisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.