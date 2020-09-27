 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Marion defeats Andrews 28-20 in road opener
PREP ROUNDUP: Marion defeats Andrews 28-20 in road opener

ANDREWS, S.C. — Marion’s Qua’Liek Crawford had two punt returns for touchdowns.

Teammate Amauri Rollins rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown in a 28-20 win.

On defense, T.J. Sanders had four sacks and also rushed for a touchdown.

Marion improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 Region 7-2A and will host Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Johnsonville 34

Hannah-Pamplico 20

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Malik Shippey threw for a touchdown and also rushed for another score.

Teammate Quez Lewis caught a TD pass, Daquan Burroughs rushed for score and Tyson McFadden recovered a fumble in the end zone.

Hannah-Pamplico’s Davian Coaxum and Zander Poston each scored a touchdown.

The Flashes improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 in Region 5-A and will travel to Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Raiders fell to 0-1, 0-1 in Region 5-A and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Latta 8

Kingstree 6

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Latta’s defense scored a safety with three minutes left to break a 6-6 tie.

Kingstree's Hakeem Barr scored on a 60-yard touchdown to tie the game with 9:00 left in the third quarter.

Jamar Jones scored on a pass from Trey Pelt to open the scoring at 6-0 with 7:00 left in the first.

Latta improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 Region 7-2A and will travel to Mullins at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.

The Jaguars fell to 0-1, 0-1 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Williamsburg Academy 14

Thomas Sumter 0

DALZELL, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Joe Kellahan passed for two touchdowns in a game that was called at the half.

The Stallions improved to 3-1 overall and remained 1-0 in SCISA Region 2-2A. They will travel to Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

