PREP ROUNDUP: Marion defeats Andrews 28-20 in road opener

ANDREWS, S.C. — Marion’s Qua’Liek Crawford had two punt returns for touchdowns.
Teammate Amauri Rollins rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown in a 28-20 win.
On defense, T.J. Sanders had four sacks and also rushed for a touchdown.
Marion improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 Region 7-2A and will host Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Johnsonville 34
Hannah-Pamplico 20
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Malik Shippey threw for a touchdown and also rushed for another score.
Teammate Quez Lewis caught a TD pass, Daquan Burroughs rushed for score and Tyson McFadden recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Davian Coaxum and Zander Poston each scored a touchdown.
The Flashes improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 in Region 5-A and will travel to Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Raiders fell to 0-1, 0-1 in Region 5-A and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Latta 8
Kingstree 6
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Latta’s defense scored a safety with three minutes left to break a 6-6 tie.
Kingstree's Hakeem Barr scored on a 60-yard touchdown to tie the game with 9:00 left in the third quarter.
Jamar Jones scored on a pass from Trey Pelt to open the scoring at 6-0 with 7:00 left in the first.
Latta improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 Region 7-2A and will travel to Mullins at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.
The Jaguars fell to 0-1, 0-1 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Williamsburg Academy 14
Thomas Sumter 0
DALZELL, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Joe Kellahan passed for two touchdowns in a game that was called at the half.
The Stallions improved to 3-1 overall and remained 1-0 in SCISA Region 2-2A. They will travel to Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
