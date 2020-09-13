Spivey's 6 TDs lead Pee Dee past TKA

FLORENCE, S.C. — Hudson Spivey threw for 361 yards and five touchdowns and added another on the ground Friday to lead Pee Dee Academy to a 47-7 vctory over The King’s Academy.
His main target was Caleb Oakley, who caught four passes for 169 yards and two TDs.
The King Academy’s Thomas Woods caught an 18-yard pass from Garrison Fields early in the fourth quarter for the Lions' lone score.
PDA 21 20 0 6 — 47
TKA 0 0 0 7 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
PDA - Caleb Oakley 34 pass from Hudson Spivey (kick failed), 6:16
PDA - Drew Singletary 45 pass from Spivey (Caleb Oakley run), 2:35.
PDA - Colby Sinclair 32 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), :00.
SECOND QUARTER
PDA - Oakley 89 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 10:40.
PDA - Gabe Estes 12 pass from Spivey (kick failed), 6:21.
PDA - Spivey 9 run (Singletary kick), 2:33.
FOURTH QUARTER
TKA - Thomas Woods 18 pass from Garrison Fields (Nathan Watson kick), 9:04.
PDA - Reed Trussell 28 run (kick failed), :30.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING − PDA: Reed Trussell 3-63
PASSING − PDA: Hudson Spivey 17-27-361-5-1
RECEIVING − PDA: Caleb Oakley 4-169
RECORDS: PDA 3-0, 1-0 SCISA Region 2-2A. TKA 0-2, 0-1 SCISA Region 2-A.
NEXT GAME: Pee Dee Academy will host Thomas Sumter at 7:30 Friday. TKA will host Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
