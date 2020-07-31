MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County youth basketball players remained sharp over the summer winning a national tournament last week.
Team Gerald Elite coach Marcus Graves and the 11-year old team won the National Travel Ball Association nationals at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
“I got kids from Mullins, Marion and Lake View,” Graves said. “Thanks to the parents and friends that made the trip and everyone that kept us in their prayers during this time for us to have a successful trip and come back home safe.
Graves along with assistant coach Ken Ford guided the team to the 2020 national championship through bracket play outlasting several teams.
Team Gerald Elite Roster:
De’Karai Worley
Joshaun Grant
Terrence Alford
Kendrick Ford Jr
Keith Bridgett
Ty’quavious Crawford
De’Mari Nichols
Peyton Foxworth
D’Rontae McClam
Trae’vion Thompson
