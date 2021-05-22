 Skip to main content
State reports 200-plus COVID cases, Pee Dee 17
State reports 200-plus COVID cases, Pee Dee 17

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina's COVID case numbers Saturday crept back above 200 but the positivity rate of tests fell to 2.3%.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Saturday reported 205 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 121 probable cases of the virus and four confirmed deaths for the period that ended Thursday.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 17 cases with no county reporting more than five confirmed cases.

Darlington County reported five cases, Florence and Marlboro counties four cases each and Dillon and Chesterfield counties two cases each.

DHEC reported 11,702 tests with 2.3% positivity.

