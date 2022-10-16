Stearns' title caps Longhorn sweep of McLeod for Health Florence Open

FLORENCE, S.C. — Peyton Stearns couldn’t think about Alexandra Vecic’s three match points.

“I had to dig, dig deep and put the ball in the court,” Stearns said. “And if something happens, it happens. But I was not going to go out on a point where I made an error or played something not smart.”

Stearns, while trailing 5-4 in the third set, overcame those match points to win that game and tie it at 5. She then won the next two to capture Sunday’s singles championship with scores of 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5 in the McLeod for Health Florence Open at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

It was the second consecutive ITF tournament victory for Stearns, who last spring became the first University of Texas player to win the NCAA singles championship. The Longhorns, who also won last spring’s national team crown, were also well-represented this weekend as Stearns’ college teammates Allura and Bella Zamarripa won Saturday’s doubles title.

“That says we had a lot of good players on that team, and a lot of good players who turned pro at the same time,” Stearns said, laughing. “I think we’re dominating the tour, and it shows.”

Stearns, who served during the game she fought off the three match points to tie Vecic at five games apiece, appeared to seize momentum for good after that. But Stearns saw it differently.

“I knew I was a long way from that point,” said Stearns, who was runner-up in the 2019 McLeod for Health Florence Open. “It was still 5-all, and I had two more games to win. I dug deeper because I had to and managed to pull it out.”

Vecic, a freshman on Georgia’s tennis team, stormed to a 4-1 lead in the first set. Then, Stearns made her move before they had to settle it with a tie-breaker.

“I think I just started putting more balls in the court and finding a way to come back,” said Stearns, whose match against Vecic lasted just more than three hours. “I found a way and crept back but fell short in the first set.”

Stearns carried the momentum from that first-set surge to dominate the second.

In the third set, after Vecic was on the brink of the tournament crown, Stearns played it one point at a time.

“When you have big-game points, you don’t have the flexibility to let the other player back in,” Stearns said. “You’ve got to stay on the player no matter the score. Anyone can creep back into the match at any point.”

Stearns was able to creep back in and win a first-place check of $3,935. Stearns has three ITF titles overall, as she also won a singles crown last year in Sumter.

“I think I have a lot of confidence because of the wins lately; I’m playing a lot better and thinking a lot better,” Stearns said. “Everything is at a different level than it was a couple of months ago.”