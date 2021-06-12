Stella Miller enjoyed time in the military as a drill sergeant and now in the Veterans Honor Guard

Honor Guard duties include flag folders, a reader who reads the 13 folds excerpt as the veteran’s flag is folded for presentation, a firing party and a bugler.

Miller said they make sure people are taken care of properly and that their family’s questions are answered.

“We give them answers or find someone who can answer their questions,” she said. “We are all former members of the military who are dedicated to providing the last ‘salute’ or military honors for deceased veterans.”

Miller said they have about 22 Veteran Honor Guards on their roster, but only 10 to 12 active members.

“I am 68 years old and one of the youngest members of the group,” Miller said. “Since I’ve been in the Honor Guard I’ve been to at least 200 funerals. COVID-19 stopped us from going to the (Florence) National Cemetery, which is where most of the services take place.”

She said that was hard due to the number of veterans who died.

“We are trying to bring awareness to people that there is a group of volunteers,” Miller said.