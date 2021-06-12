Stella Miller enjoyed time in the military as a drill sergeant and now in the Veterans Honor Guard

FLORENCE,S.C. – Stella Miller joined the military the end of the summer following graduation from high school. The year was 1971.
“I joined Aug. 31, 1971,” Miller said. “It was something I wanted to try. At the time, I think I thought a career would come out of it.”
She said her father and brother wanted to join but couldn’t so he was happy with her choice to serve.
“My mother wasn’t too sure,” she said.
Miller said she enlisted during difficult and tumultuous times. Some people thought it was no place for a woman at that time, she said.
“It was probably true in some ways,” she said. “It could be dangerous.”
Miller said women were waking up to the idea they could go into military service about that time. She said it took a long time for females in the military to receive equality. She said she was impatient for it to happen, but it was a long time coming.
She enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps (WAC).
The Women’s Army Corps, a separate branch of the Army that was created exclusively for women, was abolished in 1978 when women were fully integrated into the regular Army.
Miller, a native of Ohio, did her basic training at Fort McClellan at Anniston, Alabama.
“It was the only place for women to train,” she said.
Afterward, Miller went to Fort Gordan, Georgia, for advanced training. She went to signal school.
Miller said she did everything but what she trained for. She went from there to an administrative job.
“It was obvious I could type,” she said.
By this time, Miller was head of household and caregiver for her parents and brother.
She said her family situation determined where she could go.
“I would have loved to have gone overseas, but I had a family that required care and I promised to take care of them,” Miller said.
Miller was sent to Fort Jackson, where she remained until 1985.
Miller said one of her favorite assignments was as a drill sergeant.
“I was in the military four years when I made the mistake of watching a drill sergeant and murmuring, ‘I could do that,’” Miller said.
After leadership school, Miller was sent to drill sergeant school. About that time the military was merging men and women together in the service. She started out as a drill sergeant for women but ended up as one for both.
“I loved doing it,” Miller said. “It was one of my favorite things.”
“It is a beautiful thing like a ballet precision,” Miller said. “I was also on a drill team.”
She said it was a lot of marching, cadence and commands. She said there is not as much yelling as you might think.
“Raising your voice just goes with the job,” she said. “Expressing your displeasure is necessary sometimes, and the quiet approach sometimes works best.”
“It was not a very colorful career nor was it spectacular, but it was interesting,” she said. “I had a good career, and I was fortunate to be able to serve and care for my family.”
Miller said she would recommend the military to others.
“I think we should all give back to our country,” Miller said. “She is my country, right or wrong.”
Miller served for 21 years and is a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant.
Miller said she has been very blessed.
“I retired at 39,” she said. “I met my husband in service.”
The couple met when they were serving in the Army Reserve in Florence. Her husband, Newal “Kagor” Miller, had served in the Vietnam War for a year before joining the Army Reserve in 1973 in Florence.
They married in 1988 on the anniversary of their first kiss.
“We shared our first kiss and a year later to the day we were married,” Stella said.
Stella was transferred to Fort Sheridan in Illinois.
They moved their family there. Kagor had two children, a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old.
If it hadn’t been for her family responsibilities, Miller said, she would still be in the military. She said her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 1992.
Miller retired on Sept. 30, 1992.
Her husband was from Pamplico and wanted to come home, she said. They moved back to the Florence area.
Since her retirement, Stella has stayed active in the veteran community. In January, she took over as Veterans Honor Guard commander.
The group was created in 2008 because there were not enough active-duty honor guard personnel in the area to make it to all the funerals in the Pee Dee from families requesting services provided by the Honor Guard.
Anyone who served in the military and was honorably discharged is entitled to have military honors, Miller said. The Veterans Honor Guard accepts people from all branches and ranks of military service.
“We are not active duty,” Miller said. “We are all volunteers.”
Honor Guard duties include flag folders, a reader who reads the 13 folds excerpt as the veteran’s flag is folded for presentation, a firing party and a bugler.
Miller said they make sure people are taken care of properly and that their family’s questions are answered.
“We give them answers or find someone who can answer their questions,” she said. “We are all former members of the military who are dedicated to providing the last ‘salute’ or military honors for deceased veterans.”
Miller said they have about 22 Veteran Honor Guards on their roster, but only 10 to 12 active members.
“I am 68 years old and one of the youngest members of the group,” Miller said. “Since I’ve been in the Honor Guard I’ve been to at least 200 funerals. COVID-19 stopped us from going to the (Florence) National Cemetery, which is where most of the services take place.”
She said that was hard due to the number of veterans who died.
“We are trying to bring awareness to people that there is a group of volunteers,” Miller said.
She said to become a member a veteran must be willing to purchase his or her own uniforms. The veteran must be physically able to do some parts of the job. Some wheelchair-bound veterans serve as members.
Practice and professionalism are required. Miller said.
Miller said she sees the presentation of the folded flag as the most important part of the job. She said the flag is a bridge between the family and the deceased. They don’t know what kind of impression they are leaving with this person’s family, she said.
In addition to the Veterans Honor Guard, Miller is involved in her church, Eastside Christian in Florence. She said becoming a Christian was a significant event in her life.
“It is a very important part of my life,” she said.
She continues to care for her brother. She and her husband have three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.