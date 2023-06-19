FLORENCE —Duke Energy took Pee Dee fi rst responders to school Wednesday and taught them about electrical safety and talked with them about the upcoming hurricane season.

Attendees sat in Howe Springs Fire Rescue headquarters station's classroom and engine bays for the classes and demonstration.

"We are providing information, safety information, a storm outlook from a meteorologist and we have a line supervisor who is talking about how we restore power after a storm and we have a live-line trailer demonstration that gives a very good visual of the importance of electrical safety," said Mindy Taylor, director of government and community relations for Duke Energy.

"It's all about communications and partnership, that's why it's so important we do these annual storm schools is to share information to help people understand how we restore power after a storm," Taylor said.

The annual schools also give the utility a chance to reinforce how important it is to know to treat any downed powerline as it it is energized.

"They're priceless," Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon said of the demonstrations. "Everybody know we have electrical power no matter the provider down every road, and just running through some areas through fields and woods. Until we have a storm a lot of times citizens don't have to deal with those resources. The only time it concerns them is when their power goes out."

"Having a school like this provides priceless information to the public about how dangerous downed power lines or a tree laying on a power line, if they have a motor vehicle accident, a power line laying across a vehicle how dangerous and deadly it can be. This brings a lot of awareness not only to them but also emergency responders," Dillon said.

Duke Energy's live-line trailer put a very sharp point on the safety talk in sight, sound and smell.

A line crew demonstrated what happened when wildlife had a bad encounter with a transformer as well as the power of electricity when transmitted through an aluminum ladder, television antenna, shovel, tree limb, compromised electric service glove, Tonka truck and fi refighter's boot.

Each demonstration ended with either a bang and acrid odor of blown fuse or with an awe-inspiring arc of electricity. Two demonstrations ended up with an instantly cooked and mostly destroyed hot dog.

All entailed real-world situations that homeowners and emergency responders could fi nd themselves encountering.

"We tell them not to touch an electrical line. In their mind that's important but when they see the actual demonstrations in there, when they see the fireball coming out of that fireman's boot when it's accidentally grounded — it's an eye opener," Dillon said. "Most people, just like the gentlemen spoke of, feel like a fireman's rubber boot is a good insulator, as long as I have my rubber boots on I'm going to be grounded."

"It's an eye opener that helps them see how dangerous these power lines are," Dillon said.

On hand at the school was Duke Energy chief meteorologist Max Thompson.

"We talked specifically about the tropical outlook for this upcoming season. We've already seen Tropical Storm Arlene," Thompson said. "Today's discussion was talking about the rest of the season into August and September."

"We're going to have a very strong El Nino emerging this year, but we're also dealing with very warm Atlantic waters. Two very conflicting forces that will battle it out this year," Thompson said. "I'm leaning toward warmth in the Atlantic driving an active year, looking at about 17 named storms. But El Nino could help suppress activity overall."

Thompson said in the last few years there has been a trend in hurricanes to where the low-intensity, slow-moving storms cause more damage than the well-organized high-intensity storms.

"We've seen that in the last 5-10 years where you get a tropical storm like Imelda comes to mind. It was barely a named storm that moved inland in eastern Texas and then rivaled rainfalls from hurricane Harvey that sat for a good 36 hours," Thompson said.

It's possible to see a storm low in magnitude and strength that could have devastating effects in flooding.

Taylor said the annual storm schools are another tool the utility uses to build communication and community with first responders who, in storms, frequently work alongside, ahead of and behind utility crews as they work to restore power and clean up.

