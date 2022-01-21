 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Break Cafe sponsors needed
The South Carolina Department of Education is offering local government agencies, school districts, faith-based and private nonprofit organizations an opportunity to provide summer meals to children by becoming a sponsor or a summer meal site for its United States Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program known as the Summer Break Café.

This program is funded by the USDA and administered by the South Carolina Department of Education’s Office of Health and Nutrition to serve healthy meals to children during the summer months when school is not in session.

“When students are on break from school during the summer, their nutrition will continue to be a priority," said Virgie Chambers, Deputy Superintendent of District Operations, Safety, and Student Wellness with SCDE. "For the last two summers, due to the impact of COVID-19, there was a significant decrease in the number of non-school community sponsors and sites. Our goal for summer 2022 is to recruit new sponsors in rural counties and to encourage those sponsors who did not operate the previous two years to return.”

Approved sponsors can receive reimbursements for serving meals that meet the USDA guidelines to any student 18 years old and younger at approved sites. Sites can be located at schools, churches, recreation centers, hospitals, cafeterias, farmer’s markets, community and migrant centers, and other areas in the local community. USDA waivers and flexibilities allowed Summer Break Café sponsors to serve approximately 20.5 million meals from January through August 2021.

Sponsors receive training and support relating to the application process, setting up and operating a successful program, and nutrition education. They also receive technical assistance while the program is operating. Trainings and technical assistance sessions are currently being held in-person and virtually.

To learn more about becoming a Summer Break Café Sponsor or other ways to get involved with the program, visit the South Carolina Department of Education’s website. A virtual informational meeting will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon Jan. 26 for those that are interested.

Questions regarding becoming a sponsor should be directed to summerbreakcafequestions@ed.sc.gov.

