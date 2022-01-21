Summer Break Cafe sponsors needed

The South Carolina Department of Education is offering local government agencies, school districts, faith-based and private nonprofit organizations an opportunity to provide summer meals to children by becoming a sponsor or a summer meal site for its United States Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program known as the Summer Break Café.

This program is funded by the USDA and administered by the South Carolina Department of Education’s Office of Health and Nutrition to serve healthy meals to children during the summer months when school is not in session.

“When students are on break from school during the summer, their nutrition will continue to be a priority," said Virgie Chambers, Deputy Superintendent of District Operations, Safety, and Student Wellness with SCDE. "For the last two summers, due to the impact of COVID-19, there was a significant decrease in the number of non-school community sponsors and sites. Our goal for summer 2022 is to recruit new sponsors in rural counties and to encourage those sponsors who did not operate the previous two years to return.”