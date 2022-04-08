Taffy is a playful and loving kitty looking for a home of her own. This sweet tabby is just waiting... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MINNEAPOLIS − Dawn Staley hoisted the championship trophy high, strutted around the court and stopped only for a brief victory dance. She hand…
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Jayla Jones, a Junior at Lake City High School, has been accepted into the Yale Young Global Scholars program.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Many Hollywood actors only dream of being cast in an Oscar-winning film, but Stone Martin of Hartsville snagged a role on h…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies March 31 arrested two Florida residents and seized more than $3 million worth of cocaine, cash, pills and a gun.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Chris Browning, president of Darlington Raceway from 2004-13, has died.
DARLINGTON – If there ever was a man dedicated to making plants grow it would have been Anthony “Tony” Melton, Clemson Cooperative Extension h…
The Senate has reached a bipartisan deal to provide an additional $10 billion in COVID-19 assistance. Here's what is in it and how it will be paid for.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Making your first career collegiate start on the mound is a daunting task in and of itself. Doing it against the defending NC…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Market Brunch hosted by Florence Wine and Food drew a crowd to Saturday's Florence City Center Market which was already close to overflow as residents got out to shop and enjoy a sunny, but cool, morning.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tuesday night's Interstate 95 traffic stop that ended with a pursuit and firey crash started with a pickup truck that was going 80 in a 60 mile an hour zone, according to dash cam video released by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.