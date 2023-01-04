Takiyah McGee's 26 points spark No. 8 Kingstree girls

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Takiyah McGee scored a game-high 26 points, and eighth-ranked Kingstree won 59-32 Tuesday at Lake City. MaKayla Dukes also was in double figures for the Blazers (6-4) with 10 points.
The Blazers led 24-10 at halftime and never looked back.
Lake City (6-5) was led by Jade Robinson with 12.
K;5;19;11;24--59
LC;3;7;12;10--32
KINGSTREE (59)
Demia Mosley 3, Takiyah McGee 26, Johnson 2, MaKayla Dukes 10, Felder 8, Destiny Mosley 5, Taylor 3, Shaw 2.
LAKE CITY (32)
Rogers 1, Jade Robinson 12, C. Burgess 4, J. Burgess 8, McFadden 7.
RECORDS: K 6-4, LC 6-5