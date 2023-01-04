 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Takiyah McGee's 26 points spark No. 8 Kingstree girls

  • 0

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Takiyah McGee scored a game-high 26 points, and eighth-ranked Kingstree won 59-32 Tuesday at Lake City. MaKayla Dukes also was in double figures for the Blazers (6-4) with 10 points.

The Blazers led 24-10 at halftime and never looked back. 

Lake City (6-5) was led by Jade Robinson with 12.

K;5;19;11;24--59

LC;3;7;12;10--32

KINGSTREE (59)

Demia Mosley 3, Takiyah McGee 26, Johnson 2, MaKayla Dukes 10, Felder 8, Destiny Mosley 5, Taylor 3, Shaw 2.

LAKE CITY (32)

Rogers 1, Jade Robinson 12, C. Burgess 4, J. Burgess 8, McFadden 7.

People are also reading…

RECORDS: K 6-4, LC 6-5

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert