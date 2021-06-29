Tanner Hall throws five-inning no-hitter in Florence's 11-0 win over Manning-Santee

On Tuesday, Florence brought 19 batters to the plate during the first two innings and never looked back. While M-S miscues resulted in three of Post 1's first-inning runs, Kody Hanna doubled in another that made it 4-0. In the second inning, with two outs, Post 1 went on another surge that started with Noah Carter's RBI double. Teammate Parker Winfield added a two-run double later in the frame (he finished 2 for 2), followed by Caleb Rogers' RBI single that helped Florence's lead grow to 10-0. Rogers, meanwhile, finished 2 for 3.