Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

Target is the first major retailer to make such a permanent move during the pandemic, and its decision could push other retailers to follow in its path, says Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics a retail research firm. He believes retailers are also looking at whether it's worth spending money on labor and other costs to open on Thanksgiving when shoppers are turning more to online shopping and away from physical stores.

"With all these online shopping opportunities, is it really necessary to open on Thanksgiving?" Perkins said.

Macy's, which will not open its stores on Thanksgiving for the second year in a row, said that its curbside pickup service will be available at select locations. It also noted that it hasn't announced future plans but "we lean into what our customers as well as colleagues tell us is important to them on these decisions."

Kohl's and Walmart will also be closed on Thursday, but Walmart said it hasn't made a decision yet on the future of Thanksgiving Day store shopping; Kohl's declined to comment.

Target said that distribution and call centers will have some staff on Thanksgiving, and they will collect holiday pay.