Task Force arrests 16 on meth charges

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A joint team of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers have arrested 16 individuals who have all been charged in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The following defendants have been arrested and arraigned on their respective charges related to their alleged roles in the drug conspiracy, and are charged with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and face a potential penalty of 10 years to life imprisonment:

Russell Maurice Moses, a/k/a “Hammer,” 33, of Lydia

Jerry Glenn Brown, a/k/a “Glenn,” 51, of Hartsville

Richard Bradley Caddell, a/k/a “Brad,” 31, of McBee

Daniel Joseph Walters, a/k/a “Moonie,” 47, of Patrick

Ricky Lee Johnson, Jr., a/k/a “Lee Champion,” 32, of Cheraw

Ashley Lynn Griggs, 33, of Patrick

Daniel Howard Dixon, a/k/a “DJ,” 27, of Bennettsville

Russell Dwayne Gause, a/k/a “Rut,” 40, of Cheraw

Walter Elliott Hodge, 39, of Chesterfield

Don Edwards Jones, 41, of Hartsville

Linda Dale Lett, a/k/a “Dale,” 40, of Patrick

Bryan Drake Melton, a/k/a “Drake,” 38, of Cheraw

The following defendants are charged with 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and face a potential penalty of 5 years to 40 years imprisonment:

Ryan Cody Roberts, a/k/a “Tune G,” 31, of McBee

Crystal Renee Dixon, 36, of Darlington

Jessica Ashley Melton, 36, of Hartsville

Garrett Tyler Gainey, 29, of McBee

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation.

The task force identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multiagency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Chesterfield Police Department, Hartsville Police Department, and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Hummel is prosecuting the case.

U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis stated all charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.