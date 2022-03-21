Teacher/coach to sign new book Saturday

HARTSVILLE -- W. Scott Jones, a native of Sumter and a high school social studies teacher and football coach has written his first book.

He will be in Hartsville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26 for a book signing at the Nook Book Store.

He has served in various public and private schools in South Carolina during his 37-year education career. A former Social Studies Teacher of the Year, Jones also has been blessed to serve as a head football coach and athletic director. Selected to coach in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in 2010, Jones has been fortunate to be a part of many championship teams along with many great players and wonderful coaches.

Born in Alapaha, Georgia, Jones grew up in a rural area near Sumter, South Carolina.

Jones is former, Mr. North Greenville College, and a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He loves to write, motivate young people, tell a good story, and have fun. He has been married for 31 years to his wife, Bridget, who is a successful licensed professional counselor. They have three grown children.

He is a graduate of Thomas Sumter Academy in 1980. He now lives in Lugoff.

W. Scott Jones self-published A Storm in the Carolinas on Sept.11, 2021. This is his first novel. His experiences, having grown up in the South his entire life, lend authenticity to the characters of this novel set during a turbulent time in our nation’s history.

The book is about a young Baptist pastor and the trials he must face in the early 1970s in a South Carolina church. The main character, Storm Sanderson is called to preach in a church in the Lowcountry and is confronted with two major moral and social dilemmas of the time – the Vietnam War and racial unrest.

W. Scott Jones Author Website: www.wscottjonesauthor.com Jonescoach51@gmail.com