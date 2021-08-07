Teachers get a taste of recruit life at Parris Island

Blau sees so many students who lack focus, she said, and the Marine Corps may be a good fit for some of them. She came because she wanted to learn more so she has better information to pass along to her students. The diversity of jobs that the Marine Corps offers surprised her.

Besides the weapons training, the teacher recruits got to see the pool training for "iron ducks." Iron ducks are recruits who need additional training in learning to swim.

They visited nearby U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort where they saw firefighter jets and talked to Marines, and they also got to see a portion of the Crucible — the final 54-hour training each recruit must undergo before becoming a Marine. On Friday, they were scheduled to be in the audience to watch members of Charlie and November Company graduate.

"It was fun," said Heather Hendrix, a teacher from Alabama at the firing range, where the cracks of rifles firing and an acrid smell filled the air.

As she was shooting an M16, Hendrix's son, a Marine recruit, was training somewhere on Parris Island. Experiencing a little bit of what he's experiencing is what brought her to South Carolina. But being so close without being able to see him was bittersweet.

"It's been eye-opening to get a taste of what he's doing and what he's going to do," Hendrix said.