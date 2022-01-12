Teams prepare for Dance with the Stars

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Two of the dance couples participating in the Eighth Annual Dance with the Stars of Darlington County are professional partner Michael Milbee paired with celebrity dancer Macy Poaps and professional partner Marty Ingram and celebrity partner Justin Evans.
Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Center Theater.
Milbee and Poaps will perform a jazz-style dance to the theme of What is Love. The dance is choreographed by Dr. Meredith Sims.
Poaps is the dentist at Prestwood Complete Dental Care. She is married to Daniel Poaps. They are parents to two toddlers, Braelyn and Jep.
Poaps loves to support her alma mater – the Clemson Tigers and spend time with her family.
She is dancing to raise awareness for the Pee Dee coalition.
It’s Milbee’s third spin around the Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County, but his first as a professional.
Milbee said he believes in supporting the community and wants to set a good example for his children. When an opportunity presents itself, step up to the plate, Milbee said.
Milbee is a certified financial planner and president and senior wealth adviser for Define Wealth Financial Group in Hartsville.
Milbee and his wife, Sarah, have four children. When Milbee isn’t in his office, changing a diaper, or at the ballfield with one of his children, people can find him on the golf course or going for a run.
Evans and Ingram will dance to theme of Ricky Martin, performing a Salsa dance choreographed by Ingram.
Evans grew up in Hartsville. He is married to Jennifer. The couple has four children, Hudson, Mary Harper, Henry and Martha Hampton. The family also has several dogs. The Evans family moved back to Hartsville six years ago, and have been actively involved in the community since their return.
Evans has spent almost two decades working with various levels of government. He volunteers at the local level, has served three different South Carolina governors and worked with the president and vice president of the United States and the Office of Advance.
Evans also has opened several businesses throughout his career.
“Hartsville is my home and where I proudly choose to raise my family,” he said.
Ingram, originally from Anchorage, Alaska, recently moved to Hartsville with her husband, Glenn Ingram Jr. of Hartsville. They have an 11-year-old son, Alex. Ingram was devoted to ballet in her younger years. She has explored many forms of dance. She was a member of the Blue Moon Dance Co. in Boulder, Colorado. She is a veteran of Brevard, North Carolina’s Dancing with Our Stars.