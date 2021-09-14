Q:The pandemic has put the church out of commission, it seems. Can it ever come back and win a lost world to Christ? - P.R.

A:The Bible lays out the definition and the purpose of the church on Earth and from Jesus' own words He said, "I will build My church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it" (Matthew 16:18). Jesus is the foundation of all Christian experience.

The word "church" refers to the company of all believers in Christ, who are spiritually united by their relationship with Christ through His salvation. The church isn't just a local congregation; it includes all believers everywhere -- even those who have died and are now in Heaven. This is the great fellowship of believers across the ages. And Christ is the head of the church, His body, of which He is the Savior (Ephesians 5:23).

This is why it is important to worship the Lord together in His Spirit and in His truth. Not only do we need to look to the Lord, but He has given us one another to encourage. Even our example of attending church may encourage others who may be searching for God. We may never know what impact it has on others to see us faithfully going to church.