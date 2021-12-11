The Gift of Future Scholar: 5 reasons to put college savings under the tree

3. Easy, hassle-free shopping.

For grandparents and other family and friends, Future Scholar is the stress-free way to get Christmas shopping done. With an eGift invitation, contributions can be made entirely online at any time. And unlike traditional online shopping, there’s no worry about delayed shipments, missing parts, or the annoyance of returning anything that might not fit. And even if you prefer to send a check, there’s still no crowded stores, no long lines, and no traffic.

4. The gift-giver can get a gift, too.

Anyone who contributes to a Future Scholar account can deduct that amount on their S.C. state income tax returns. So, when grandparents, other relatives and friends give the gift of education to a child, they can get the gift of tax savings for themselves.

5. Less stuff, more college savings.

The thrill of playing with a new toy may last just a few weeks. Often, it becomes just another item broken or forgotten and shoved to the back of the closet. College savings, on the other hand, can grow in value as your child grows. Every dollar that’s gifted to a Future Scholar account can reduce the amount a child may need to borrow to pay for higher education.

According to retail experts, holiday shopping started even earlier than usual this year. Add to that the possibility of dreaded toy shortages, it’s time to get started! Send an eGift invitation to friends and family as soon as possible and let Future Scholar help make everyone’s holidays brighter.

Curtis Loftis is the state treasurer of South Carolina. He also serves as the administrator of South Carolina’s Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan. Visit treasurer.sc.gov or futurescholar.com for more information on ways to save through a 529 plan.