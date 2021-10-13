The journey of one pregnant woman from Florence County who almost died of COVID-19

But Kelehear scowls and types into her phone, “To hell with getting sick.”

She just wants to leave this hospital and never return.

Turning to Seagraves, she mouths, “I’m going to try and break out."

The nurse smiles, but she is tired. The entire ICU staff is exhausted and frustrated. More and more critically ill patients are waiting for these ICU beds with no end in sight.

But Seagraves voices none of this to her patient.

“Guess I gotta stay all night then,” she teases.

Kelehear grins and balls up her fists, holding them up in front of her like a boxer.

She will get out of this hospital. She will go home to Delaney. And unlike too many pregnant women who have died of COVID-19, she will raise her baby girl.

Epilogue

Not even a week later, on Sept. 5, Kelehear was discharged from the hospital. Her parents packed up their camper and drove to MUSC to get her. When Kelehear got into their car, she held Delaney close before they pulled out of the horseshoe to drive home.