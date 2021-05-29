The media's dereliction of duty on the lab leak theory

With evidence mounting that the coronavirus might have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, President Joe Biden has reversed course and ordered the U.S. intelligence community to produce a report on the virus’s origins within 90 days – while reporters who until recently could not be bothered to ask tough questions pressed the White House for answers.

Better late than never. For the past year, the media has scorned the idea of an accidental lab release as a far-flung conspiracy theory, declaring it “debunked,” “dangerous” or “doubtful.” In fact, it would have been an extraordinary coincidence for this virus to emerge in Wuhan – home to China’s leading research laboratory studying bat coronaviruses – and have had no connection to the lab. Thanks to my Post colleague Josh Rogin’s excellent reporting, since April 2020 we have known that in 2018 U.S. diplomats warned of inadequate safety at the Wuhan lab. Just apply the principle of Occam’s razor – the simplest solution is almost always correct – and you have the most likely source of the pandemic.